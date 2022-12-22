Regina Daniels pens affectionate birthday message for husband's 62nd birthday

Daniels shared loved-up photos of her with husband and as she remembers their 4 years together, years which she tags as being beautiful.

The actress expressed how happy she is to see every side of him and also appreciated him for being an amazing husband and father.

She wrote: ''Happy birthday Dim oma, as I fondly call you. it’s been 4years of beautiful memories and I’m happy I get to see every side of you .You are a huge inspiration to many. Dating from your academic qualifications, your philanthropic life, your achievements, goals, reasoning and perception of life, is worth emulating."

She also commented on his sense of humour, saying that the billionaire is effortlessly funny. She highlights this as one of the many reasons she loves him.

"Now let’s talk about your sense of humor. You ask why I always laugh when you talk, not many know this, but you are effortlessly funny, and that’s why I call you my personal comedian. Thank you for being such an amazing husband and father to the kids… we love you dearly.''