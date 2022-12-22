ADVERTISEMENT
Regina Daniels pens affectionate birthday message for husband's 62nd birthday

Babatunde Lawal

Ned is 62 years old!

Regina Daniels and husband
Regina Daniels and husband

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Ned Nwoko as he turned a year older yesterday, December 21, 2022.

Daniels shared loved-up photos of her with husband and as she remembers their 4 years together, years which she tags as being beautiful.

The actress expressed how happy she is to see every side of him and also appreciated him for being an amazing husband and father.

She wrote: ''Happy birthday Dim oma, as I fondly call you. it’s been 4years of beautiful memories and I’m happy I get to see every side of you .You are a huge inspiration to many. Dating from your academic qualifications, your philanthropic life, your achievements, goals, reasoning and perception of life, is worth emulating."

She also commented on his sense of humour, saying that the billionaire is effortlessly funny. She highlights this as one of the many reasons she loves him.

"Now let’s talk about your sense of humor. You ask why I always laugh when you talk, not many know this, but you are effortlessly funny, and that’s why I call you my personal comedian. Thank you for being such an amazing husband and father to the kids… we love you dearly.''

The duo had their traditional wedding on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State after a quiet traditional introduction held in the bride's family compound in Asaba, Delta State.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.
