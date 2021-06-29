RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Regina Daniels shares video of her estranged parents together

Odion Okonofua

The movie star's parents didn't see eye to eye during her famous wedding to Ned Nwoko.

Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a video of her estranged parents, Rita Daniels and Jude Ojegwu.

The movie star shared the video via her Instagram Stories ahead of her son, Munir's birthday party.

In the video, Rita is spotted with her estranged husband, Ojegwu, even though it looked like they only made the cameo appearance just to please their daughter.

The video is coming years after the controversy sparked by claims of Regina getting married to former lawmaker and businessman, Ned Nwoko without her father's consent.

The movie star's father had dragged his estranged wife for marrying off their daughter without his knowledge.

Interestingly, Rita is alleged to be dating an American based-based singer and songwriter, Larry Zuka.

Her son has severally debunked that story.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

