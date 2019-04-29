Let's give this a little legal backing before the vultures come for me. In Nigeria, the legal age for a woman to get married is 18. Even though only 23 states have adopted this act, it is the officially accepted age for getting married. What baffles me is why some people are having sleepless nights over Regina Daniels' decision to get married at the age of 19. Is there something these guys are not saying?

For a lot of people, Regina Daniels isn't only too young to get married but also too young to get married to a 59-year-old man. The alleged husband in question, Ned Nwoko, is a legal practitioner (and a millionaire) with years of experience and knows his onions when it comes to the Nigerian law.

Some people might be of the opinion that maybe she got enticed by the flamboyant lifestyle that comes with marrying a man as wealthy as Ned Nwoko and that is a valid opinion to have.

Since her alleged relationship with the politician and billionaire businessman hit the internet, we've seen this beautiful actress show off some of the most beautiful gifts anyone would desire.

Guys, let's all be sincere with ourselves. There are many young women who would want to be in her shoes right now. In a country where poverty has eaten deep into the fabric of society, getting married to a wealthy man is seen as an avenue to live a wealthy life.

This is not the first time we've seen couples with such an intimidating age difference settle down and then went on to have very beautiful marriages. Billionaire businessman, Rasak Okoya got married to Shade Okoye in 1999 at the age of 58 while she was 22.

The buzz over that marriage was so huge that it practically made it to the front pages of all the soft sell magazines back then. Guess who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary a couple of days ago with 4 beautiful children? Your guess is as good as mine.

For those who aren't really familiar with Rasak Okoya and Shade Okoya, how about I remind you that the famous award-winning actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her husband Mathew Ekeinde, became partners when she was in her late teens and he was 27.

These guys have gone on to have one of the most beautiful and admired marriages ever in the entertainment industry.

One thing a lot of people have forgotten is that before Regina Daniels decided to settle down, her family might have given full approval. Also, some celebrities have come out to speak on her behalf and advise those busybodies to stay away from her affairs.

For actress Georgina Onuoha, as long as she is legally married and isn't selling her body to men for peanuts, she shouldn't give a hoot about the views of a selected few. Helen Paul appears to be on the same page with me as she feels nobody has a right to question her decision as long as her family is on board.

Sincerely, I do not advise anyone to get married when they aren't legally qualified to tie the knot. It comes with a lot of legal complications like consent and even child abuse. The outrage that comes with underaged marriage in Nigeria from critics and civil societies are valid.

There is the valid concern of the age gap but both parties are consenting adults. Basically, it is none of our business.