On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Nigerian rapper, Lil Frosh responded to domestic violence accusations levied against him by girlfriend, Iyomaterire Okeoghene Taiwo.

In a statement posted on his social media pages, he wrote, "Based on the wide range of incidents between I Sanni Goriola Wasiu [Lil Frosh] and Iyomaterire Okeoghene Taiwo [thecutegemini], I would like to inform my fans and loved ones that we are on top of the situation, we urge friends and fans of I, Lil Frosh to be at ease and to entertain fear or cause further rancour to this situation.

"We would also like to state that we condemn violence in all forms, be it domestic or otherwise. I sincerely apologize for my actions and inactions. Thank you."

This comes after Lil Frosh's contract with Davido's label, DMW was terminated on grounds of domestic violence. While Davido has said that Lil Frosh will never suffer while he's alive, his contract still remains terminated by the label.

You might remember that...

On October 5, 2020, news emerged that the fast-rising rapper had been accused of beating his girlfriend, Iyomaterie Okeoghene Taiwo by her brother, Michael. Later, Iyomaterie also says that the assault caused her internal bleeding.

Michael wrote, "@thacutegeminme my client and sister has suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough @lhilfrosh You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster," he wrote.

"I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his musical vidoe shoot but she kept on saying you didn’t like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world with so much Bruise. Their team begged to double the money but she couldn’t take the job because of you."

Photos of Camille's badly bruised face [KemiFilani]

Camille's brother shared the photos of her badly bruised face on social media [KemiFilani]

"She has lost so many jobs because of you She has lost so many friendships because of you You never wanted her to be friends or to even talk to anyone."

"You will turn the lights off beat her and pour her water even record her and threaten to post it online. You broke her ring light Broke her phone Dragged her right infront of your house I know how many times I’ve had to order Uber to take her home."

Lil Frosh has been accused of recording his girlfriend naked while he assaults [Instagram/LilFrosh]

"@lhilfrosh you are very wicked I’m tired of trying to protect your image while you continually ruin her and break her into pieces. She called one day crying that you were going to kill her and actually you were truly locking her inside preparing to beat not until I called her mom. You even recorded her naked !! Threatening to post it after beating her bro @lhilfrosh you better be ready.''

Michael said that this was not the first time Lil Frosh would hit Iyomaterire.