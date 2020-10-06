Nigerian rapper Lil Frosh's girlfriend, Gift Camille has finally opened up about the assaults that she faced in their relationship.

In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the model narrated all that happened in her relationship with Lil Frosh.

"I know I should have spoken earlier. Pleading face @lhilfrosh and I have been dating for almost 10 months now," she tweeted.

"In the best space and best health. Thank you to everyone that has reached out to me, has supported, and stood by me, I’m getting better now. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED!!!"

"My manager spoke on my behalf with my permission and he is not to be blamed for anything he didn’t beg me to go and meet him no one did, not even my family, everyone advised me but I still did what I wanted hoping for change. My family have been doing their best to get me in the."

"He’ll beat me, smash my phone, destroy my ring light, pour me water even film me naked and threaten to post, he has done right in front of @okikidft and it continued. This happened last 15th of September, which led to the internal bleeding in my head, confirmed by the doctors."

"And he has been abusing me physically, mentally, and emotionally. At first, I sincerely hoped he was going to change but he didn’t, it started with stripping me off my friends telling me who to talk and who not to talk to. It grew to him beating each time we had an argument."

Camille's tweets are coming barely 24 hours after her brother and manager, Micheal called out Lil Frosh for assaulting her.

According to him, the rapper is alleged to have a thing for coming back to beg Camille after beating her.

Lil Frosh is being accused of beating his girlfriend, Camille to the pulp [Instagram/LhilFrosh] [KemiFilani]

Michael went on to share photos of the badly bruised face of Camille after she was allegedly beaten to a pulp by the rapper.

In a new development, the rapper's contract has been terminated by his record label, DMW, which is owned by music star, Davido.