The world was thrown into commotion early 2020 after coronavirus began to surge, claiming the lives of public figures and ordinary citizens.

In Nigeria, like most countries in the world, it was faced with a lockdown that saw people confined to their homes for months.

However, that didn't deter the contagious virus as a lot of people including some of your favourite celebrities got infected with the novel disease.

On our list this week, we will be sharing with you, five celebrities who who have recovered from the dreaded virus.

1. Azadus

Nigerian veteran singer, Olalekan Fadeyi popularly known as Azadus, was one of the pioneers of the modern-day Nigerian music industry. [Instagram/Azadus01]

Nigerian veteran singer, Olalekan Fadeyi popularly known as Azadus, made waves in the early 2000s. He was one of the pioneers of the modern-day Nigerian music industry. After a few years in the industry, not much was held about the singer until 2020.

In June, the music star revealed that he had been infected with the virus. He went on to share photos from the facility where he received treatment while appealing to Nigerians to take extra precautions as the virus is real.

2. Samuel Kalu

Samuel Kalu plays for French league top side Bordeaux

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu who plays for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux tested positive for the virus in July 2020. Kalu was subjected to a coronavirus test when he arrived in Bordeaux from Nigeria and was found to have contracted the virus.

Samuel Kalu (Instagram/Samuel Kalu) Instagram

Bordeaux had announced that one of their players had tested positive for the virus without mentioning the person but a report by AFP revealed that the player was Kalu.

3. King Udoh

King Udoh plays for Serie C side Pianese(Juventus) Facebook

Nigerian footballer, King Udoh was probably the first Nigerian footballer to have contacted coronavirus. Udoh who plays for Serie C side Pianese was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday, February 27.

King Udoh is the first Nigerian footballer to have gotten infected with the dieases [BBC]

Udoh first quarantined himself before he was tested positive for the virus. It is not clear if he has recovered from the illness.

4. Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye revealed that he alongside some members of his family got infected with covid-19. [Instagram/PeterPsquare]

Peter Okoye shocked millions of Nigerians when he revealed that he had been infected with coronavirus. The music star made the revelation via his Instagram page on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

In a four minutes video, Okoye narrated the hell his family went through for three weeks because of the dreaded coronavirus. He has, however, recovered from the sickness.

5. Chioma Avril Rowland

Chioma Avril Rowland's partner, Davido announced her status via Instagram back in March 2020 [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Nigerian music star, Davido was the first to break the news about his partner, Chioma Avril Rowland's positive test for covid-19. The music star shared the info on Friday, March 27, 2020, via his Instagram page.

Davido had returned from a tour trip in the United States of America with his close associates before they decided to go for coronavirus test.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

But after the test, only Chioma’s result came back positive. Just like the other guys on this list, she has since recovered from the disease.