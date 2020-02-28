An Italy-based Nigerian footballer King Paul Akpan Udoh has tested positive for oronavirus according to several reports.

Pulse Sports are yet to confirm the source of the story although La Nazione has the story of an unnamed 22-year-old Pianese player being diagnosed with the virus.

The Cable however a couple of other reports have it that King Udoh who plays for Serie C side Pianese was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday, February 27.

In the La Nazione report, it is revealed that the 22-year-old player had a fever and felt unwell before a game.

He put himself in voluntary quarantine before doctors decided to test him. The infected footballer is in stable condition the report also said.

It’s the first case of a footballer being tested positive for the virus and it is not known if his other teammates contracted the virus.

Coronavirus which originated in China has broken out in Europe with Italy being one of the affected countries.

Some Serie A matches have been cancelled due to the outbreak while others including Juventus Vs Inter will be played behind closed doors.

Udoh kicked off his career at Reggiana before he joined Juventus academy where he progressed through the ranks.

He spent loan stints at Serie B side Virtus Lanciano and then Lega Pro side Pontedera.

There were further loan stints at Fernana and Fano before he signed for Viareggio and current club Pianese which he joined in July 2019.