Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reported to the police, flying drones that have been hovering around their home for weeks.

PageSix reports that the former royals have reported at least five drones flying as low as 20 feet including when they’ve been at the pool with young son, Archie.

"They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that," a friend close to the former royals revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle [Instagram/SussexRoyal]

"But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?"

Tyler Perry's residence where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are presently staying. [TMZ]

The report also says the drones are part of the scary encounters the couple have been faced with since they moved into the Los Angeles home belonging to movie mogul, Tyler Perry.

It includes “following and tailing them every day” they go out, leaving them “rattled” at cars “being driven very erratically” as they follow them. One incident almost caused a crash, which was was “incredibly dangerous, shocking and scary,” the source said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles months after they both stepped back as senior members of the British royal family.