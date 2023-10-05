ADVERTISEMENT
Primeboy claims Police never invited him before declaring him wanted

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He also asserts that he was not with Mohbad the day he passed away.

Mohbad's friend Primeboy turned himself in this morning [Audiomack]

Speaking in a quick interview with TVC on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Primeboy stressed that he was never invited to the station for questioning, contrary to claims by the Lagos State Police Command that he was uncoopertive.

He noted that he would have never ignored their invitations had there been any. He said he found out he was a wanted man with a bounty on his head out of nowhere.

Primeboy then added that he waited for the police to invite him but none came, hence the reason he was turning himself in.

He said, "The police never invited me. That is a big lie like because how will I receive a message from the police and I will refuse them? Before this whole 'wanted' issue, I wanted to go and explain myself by the station because people started accusing me wrongly. Then the people that I called said that I should chill and not go anywhere, like I should wait for them to invite me so I kept waiting and waiting. Then suddenly I just found myself wanted online yesterday and people started calling me to tell me that I was wanted with one million naira reward for whoever found me."

Primeboy was declared wanted by the police on October 5, 2023, on the grounds that he had ignored numerous invitations to answer questions regarding the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad who tragically passed away on September 12.

Given the sudden and mysterious circumstances revolving around his death, the police launched an investigation to get to the bottom of it. So far, Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry have returned to the country for interrogation as investigations continue.

