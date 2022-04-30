RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yul Edochie begs Nigerians to buy him presidential form amid polygamy crisis

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The actor stirred up controversy when he posted the picture of his second wife and their newborn baby.

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]
May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Edochie said this in a video shared across his social media accounts on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Recommended articles

In the short video, the actor commended what he described as "united energy" showed by Nigerians against his choice of picking a second wife.

He expressed appreciation that the "energy" - which came from all over the country, tribes, tongues, and people - reverberated around the world.

Edochie said, “See what we did on Wednesday, we shook the world and still shaking it. The energy you all applied, and still apply is unmatchable.

“The energy is united. The energy knows no tribe, no religion, no gender; the energy is coming from the North, the South, from the East, and the West and indeed, the whole world.

“Once again, the energy is united. We are everywhere, on TV stations, radio stations, newspapers, blogs, Internet, Youtube, WhatsApp groups, churches, streets, we are on the lips of everyone; we are everywhere. The energy is unparalleled.

“My dear Nigerians, we can make use of this energy positively. I cannot do this alone, we cannot do this alone, we need you, I need you, Nigerians. Nigeria needs you.

“My fellow Nigerians, please buy me the presidential form and together we will take back our country and fix it.

“My name is Yul Edochie, I am running for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. Thank you and God bless Nigeria. Thank you.”

Pulse had reported that the movie star had stirred controversy on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, when he announced the arrival of his new baby with a second wife.

Edochie shared the big news via his Instagram page where he wrote, "It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

Mixed reactions have trailed his announcement with many people condemning his polygamous act.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yul Edochie begs Nigerians to buy him presidential form amid polygamy crisis

Yul Edochie begs Nigerians to buy him presidential form amid polygamy crisis

TyStingz features L.A.X on new single, 'Shy'

TyStingz features L.A.X on new single, 'Shy'

DJ Hkeem features Cheekychizzy and Soko7 on new song, 'Trips'

DJ Hkeem features Cheekychizzy and Soko7 on new song, 'Trips'

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Tega Starr, Reward, Oxag, SammieFaze, Blinx and more

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Tega Starr, Reward, Oxag, SammieFaze, Blinx and more

Accelerate set to support Nigeria's creative industry with The Phoenix Project

Accelerate set to support Nigeria's creative industry with The Phoenix Project

Overall winner of Nollywood screenwriting contest gets N1m reward

Overall winner of Nollywood screenwriting contest gets N1m reward

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I hope Burna Boy's MSG performance becomes the standard - Ric Hassani

I hope Burna Boy's MSG performance becomes the standard - Ric Hassani

Trending

10 photos of Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin Moghalu

Nollywood actress Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/JudyAustin1]

'God will judge you both' - Yul Edochie's 1st wife calls him out over new baby and wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Are Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa really getting married? What we know

Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni]

Comedian Bovi reveals why he was banned from the United States of America

Comedian Bovi [PascalConcepts]