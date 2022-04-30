Yul Edochie begs Nigerians to buy him presidential form amid polygamy crisis

In the short video, the actor commended what he described as "united energy" showed by Nigerians against his choice of picking a second wife.

He expressed appreciation that the "energy" - which came from all over the country, tribes, tongues, and people - reverberated around the world.

Edochie said, “See what we did on Wednesday, we shook the world and still shaking it. The energy you all applied, and still apply is unmatchable.

“The energy is united. The energy knows no tribe, no religion, no gender; the energy is coming from the North, the South, from the East, and the West and indeed, the whole world.

“Once again, the energy is united. We are everywhere, on TV stations, radio stations, newspapers, blogs, Internet, Youtube, WhatsApp groups, churches, streets, we are on the lips of everyone; we are everywhere. The energy is unparalleled.

“My dear Nigerians, we can make use of this energy positively. I cannot do this alone, we cannot do this alone, we need you, I need you, Nigerians. Nigeria needs you.

“My fellow Nigerians, please buy me the presidential form and together we will take back our country and fix it.

“My name is Yul Edochie, I am running for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023. Thank you and God bless Nigeria. Thank you.”

Pulse had reported that the movie star had stirred controversy on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, when he announced the arrival of his new baby with a second wife.

Edochie shared the big news via his Instagram page where he wrote, "It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.