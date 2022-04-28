Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's new wife, Judy Moghalu, has hailed his first wife, May.
Yul Edochie's new wife Judy Moghalu hails his 1st wife May Edochie
Moghalu may be stretching a hand of friendship towards May Edochie.
Moghalu acknowledged Edochie's first wife after he shared her photo on IG, addressing her as his number one and undisputed.
"My beautiful lady, I see you," she commented on the post.
She has, however, taken down the post.
Edochie unveiled Moghalu and her son as the latest addition to his family on Wednesday, April 27.
"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.
It didn't take long before the actor turned politician's first wife, May, slammed him over the post.
"May God judge you both," she wrote.
Prior to the announcement, the actor was married to May and they have four children.
Interestingly, May gave hints about hiccups in her marriage in November 2021 after she shared a cryptic message on IG.
The mother of four took to her Instagram page where she shared a post that had the photos of Barack and Michelle Obama in their early years and then when they became the US First family.
"Never forget a woman who helped you to build yourself and stand by you by when you had nothing... if she was with you in hell, be with her in paradise," the post read.
May and Yul have been married for sixteen years.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng