ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I was once offered ₦50,000 to make a film - Pete Edochie

Inemesit Udodiong

This paycheck encouraged the Nollywood legend to abandon broadcasting for acting.

Pete Edochie is a Nollywood icon
Pete Edochie is a Nollywood icon

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the veteran said he was offered ₦50,000 for his first acting gig.

“I was sitting there with her in the parlour when somebody from Lagos came to give me a check for fifty thousand to make a film," the Nollywood legend shared.

Fortunately for him, the paycheck came at the right time, as he had just lost his broadcasting job due to religious differences and internal issues, which he did not elaborate on during the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pete Edochie has since appeared in over 100 movies
Pete Edochie has since appeared in over 100 movies ece-auto-gen

With the hefty sum and encouragement from his wife, Edochie was persuaded to abandon his broadcasting job as a director to pursue his passion for acting after he lost his broadcasting job.

Recalling how the conversation with his wife went, he said, “I told my wife my work was over. She hugged me, bought me a bottle of beer, and said, ‘Pete, you’ve always wanted to be an actor; the time has come.’ At that time, my salary as the director was ₦9000 per month.”

Before leaving his broadcasting job, he played the lead role of Okonkwo in a Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s best-selling novel Things Fall Apart.

Edochie won an international award for his protrayal and had the BBC fly into Nigeria to interview him for his role in the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, he has become a Nollywood icon, with over 100 Nollywood movies and several national and international awards to his name.

Watch the rest of the interview:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was once offered ₦50,000 to make a film - Pete Edochie

I was once offered ₦50,000 to make a film - Pete Edochie

Halle Berry refuses to let menopause stop her from being a baddass

Halle Berry refuses to let menopause stop her from being a baddass

The Parrot spills Doyin's secrets on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Parrot spills Doyin's secrets on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life in Barbados

Osas Ighodaro is having the time of her life in Barbados

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

Everything you need to know about Genevieve Nnaji's latest film

Rema tops Spotify's most exported Afrobeats artist & song list

Rema tops Spotify's most exported Afrobeats artist & song list

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

I once borrowed ₦50,000 to impress my girlfriend - Boy Spyce

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Benjamin Joseph recounts his struggles after moving to the US

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' is the most exported Afrobeats album

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel attempts to exit BBNaija All Stars show. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Angel attempts to leave 'BBNaija All Stars' after a fight with Ilebaye

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani]

Mercy Eke and Ike explore their feelings on 'BBNaija All Stars'