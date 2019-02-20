Iyabo Ojo, Liz Anjorin and Sho Mo Age Mi star, Jigan, have donated cash sums to save Baba Suwe from ill health.

Liz Anjorin, it was gathered, made cash donations towards the recovery of Baba Suwe's health on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Iyabo Ojo, Pulse also gathered, made an undisclosed cash donations to Baba Suwe and urged her wealthy fans to donate generously to the recovery of Baba Suwe's health.

In the same vein, 'Sho Mo Age Mi' star, Jigan Babaoba visited Baba Suwe and presented an undisclosed cash donation to the ailing actor while he has been urging his fans to make donation.

Yomi Fabiyi, a former personal assistant to Baba Suwe and an actor cum producer, informed fans of the comedian that donations are being made to save him from the ailment.

Pulse was reliably informed that top movie marketers that include Kazim Adeoti of Adekaz films and Razak Abdullahi of Corporate pictures have also made donations towards saving Baba Suwe.

Fabiyi also stressed that Baba Suwe, who is battling chronic diabetes has been hit by a stroke and will require continuing his treatment in the United States of America.

The actor also announced that the donation towards the project of saving Baba Suwe’s life has yielded over a million Naira in the last 48 hours.

Baba Suwe had always gotten support from TAMPAN - Mr Latin

Bolaji Amusan aka Mr Latin has reacted to claims that Baba Suwe's colleagues have abandoned him despite his failing health.

Mr Latin, who is the National President of the Theatre Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, said the association had been taking care of Baba Suwe’s medical bills since 2017.

Mr Latin made this known in Abeokuta on Monday, February 18, 2019.

The comic actor also said his colleague had been getting financial and moral support from TAMPAN since the news broke under the administration of immediate past President of the association, Dele Odule.