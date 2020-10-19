Oritsefemi and his wife Nabila Fash have both resolved their marital crisis as they attended one of the #EndSars protests in the country together.

Fash was reported to have moved out of their matrimonial home weeks ago over the music star's infidelity.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, October 18, 2020, where he shared a photo of himself and Fash at one of the #EndSars protest grounds.

"Freedom Movement with my cR 👸🏻💯✊#endpolicebrutality #endsarsnow," he captioned the photo.

This is coming, days after the music star took to social media to plead for his wife's return to their home.

The music star also accused the actress of being the evil behind the crisis in his marriage.

While pleading with his wife, he took a swipe at actress, Caroline Danjuma.

