Opeyemi Falegan reacts to rumours about sister's marriage to Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

Babatunde Lawal

The public figure tagged the wide-spread rumors that his sister has divorced ex-president of CAN, as false and poorly researched.

oritsejafo and Wife [Standard Observers]
oritsejafo and Wife [Standard Observers]

Opeyemi Falegan has denied multiple rumours of his sister Helen’s divorce from her husband, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

In the past few days, several rumors have surfaced online stating that Helen had ended her 25 years of marriage with the former CAN president, Pastor Oritsejafor.

The socialite has now taken to his Instagram page to deny these claims, highlighting that his sister is not and “will never be divorced.”

In his words, "My sister is not divorced and will never be Divorced. This claim is without evidence as some media outlets framed it, Before you share a story, kindly spend a moment evaluating the evidence."

He also stated that attaching his family name to such news is unacceptable.

"Attaching our family name( falegan) to infidelity is not only disgusting but abhorrence and totally unacceptable, Falegan families are known for their strong moral principles," he added.

Falegan concluded his brief letter by stating his position on good journalism and criticising those who spread unresearched and false stories.

"I Support good journalism but I will criticise stories that are poorly researched or downright misleading," he stated. "Use your media literacy to discern and amplify truths that are backed up by good evidence, Kindly desist from further lies . – opeyemi david falegan . ( mama Helens Ortisejafor blood brother) clearing the air.”

The divorce rumors

Days ago, it was reported that the ex-president of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor, and his wife Helen have reportedly parted ways after 25 years of marriage.

Reports say that the popular Pentecostal pastor parted ways with his wife over a long-lasting misunderstanding.

It was reported that Helen said in a WhatsApp message earlier in 2022 that her already-estranged husband wanted her dead.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

