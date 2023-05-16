The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ooni of Ife welcomes new wife, Olori Akinmuda to the palace

Babatunde Lawal

The Monarch created a buzz across the internet by marrying six wives within a span of September and October 2022.

Previously, the Ooni of Ife had ended his marriages with two other wives, Olori Zainab and Olori Naomi.
Reports circulating online suggest that the palace has sent invitations to relatives and dignitaries for the wedding Thanksgiving service and reception of the new queen, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The traditional entry of the Queen into the esteemed Ife Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife will precede the event, symbolising her integration into the royal household.

Thanksgiving service and reception of the new queen is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
This wedding thanksgiving follows the recent marriage of the prominent Yoruba monarch to his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun, which was held at MRA Community Hall 15, Tokunbo Macaulay Street, Magodo Phase 2, Shangisha, Lagos State.

During the ceremony, the new Queen, Opeoluwa Elizabeth, will be officially welcomed by the royal guards, palace chiefs, and royal staff, representing the Yoruba monarch.

His first marriage took place on September 6, 2022, when he tied the knot with Mariam Anako, hailing from the Ebira tribe in Kogi State. The following day, September 7, 2022, Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, an indigene of Ondo, became his second wife.

On October 9, 2022, the Monarch entered into matrimony with Tobi Phillips, a native of Okitipupa in Ondo State, as his third wife. Shortly after, on October 14, 2022, Ashley Afolashade Adegoke, an Ile-Ife princess, became his fourth wife.

Continuing the series of unions, on October 20, 2022, another Ile-Ife princess, Ronke Ademiluyi, became his fifth wife. Asake Temitope Morenike Adesegun concluded the sequence by becoming the Monarch's sixth wife on October 24, 2022.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.



Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Ooni of Ife welcomes new wife, Olori Akinmuda to the palace

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

International Afrobeats sensation Tee Psalms shares new single 'JEJE'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

Afolabi was a well-known actor in the Yoruba movie industry

Saint Obi was 57 years old when he died [TwitterOdu]

Seun Kuti slaps police officer in uniform. [Twitter:@OneJoblessBoy]

Peter and Paul Okoye [Instagram/KingRudy]

