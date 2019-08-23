Rapper and label exec owner, Olamide Adedeji is the proud father of three kids from two women.

As of August 2019, Olamide has two sons and a daughter.

Olamide is one of the top Nigerian rappers with a large music catalog. He joins Wizkid and Davido, who have at least two baby mamas.

ALSO READ: Untold story of Olamide and Maria Okan's relationship and 1st child

His baby mamas join a long list of Wizkid and Davido baby mamas that include Sola Ogudu, Sophie Momodu, Jada Pollock, Diamond Diallo, and Amanda.

Olamide’s 3 kids

Here’s all you need to know about Olamide’s three kids from two different women.

ALSO READ: Olamide welcomes 2nd child with partner in US

Maximilian Boluwatife Adedeji

Maximilian Boluwatife was born on Friday, January 30, 2015. Olamide announced his birth on his social media pages - Twitter and Instagram. Olamide’s first son arrived before the death of his late mum. Maximilian’s naming ceremony had Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola in attendance on February 6, 2015, at the rapper’s Magodo residence in Lagos. Also in attendance was singer, Darey Art Alade.

Tunrepin Myles Adedeji

Tunrepin Myles was born on Monday, July 1, 2019. The one-month-old Tunrepin was welcomed by Olamide and Adebukunmi in a hospital in the United States of America. His addition to the Adedeji family came four years after the birth of his big brother, Maximilian.

Asaiah Monifé Maria

Asaiah Monife Maria was born on Friday, August 16, 2019, in an undisclosed hospital in London, United Kingdom. Asaiah is the first girl amongst Olamide’s three children. Asaiah’s addition to the Adedeji family is coming four years after the birth of Maximilian and 45 days after the birth of Tunrepin. The little tot is the product of a secret relationship between Olamide and Maria Okanrende.

ALSO READ: Maria Okan welcomes 1st child with Olamide in UK

Olamide’s 2 baby mamas

Here’s all you need to know about the two women who bore Olamide’s three kids.

Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman

Olamide’s first baby mama and partner, Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman gave birth to two sons within four years. Bukunmi bore Maximilian Boluwatife Adedeji and Tunrepin Myles Adedeji. In 2018, there were reports that Olamide got engaged to his lover of seven years, Adebukunmi. Olamide's love for Adebukumi has always been special as it is even rumoured that back in 2015, one of his hit singles 'Melo Melo' was dedicated to her.

Maria Okanrende

Maria Okanrende is Olamide’s second baby mama. Maria is popular as an On-Air Personality, who made her mark on Beat FM alongside Toolz and Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi. Her relationship with Olamide was short-lived after she got pregnant. However, on August 16, 2019, she welcomed the rapper’s first female child. A week after the birth of a daughter, Maria revealed her name as Asaiah Monifé Maria.