Maria Okan has announced the arrival of her newborn baby via her Instagram page.

The On-Air personality took to her Instagram page on Friday, August 23, 2019, where she shared a photo of the hand of the born baby and that of her's...really cute photo. She went on to caption it with a cute message;

"I can’t stop crying. Look at what I made! Asaiah Monifé Maria. 16th August 2019, 12:56 am. Word is born! Thank you, God," she wrote.

Congratulations Maria Okan on the arrival of your bundle of joy from all of us at PULSE. Maria Okan's pregnancy broke the internet about a month ago and the buzz was massive.

From the untold relationship she had with music star, Olamide and how they were able to keep it away from the public...it was indeed an eye-opener.

The untold story of Olamide and Maria Okan's relationship as ex-lovers expect 1st child

About two months ago, rumours concerning the pregnancy of former BEAT FM on-air-personality and her relationship with the YBNL boss began to gain a lot of momentum. A good friend of Maria confided in Pulse and opened up on how her love affair with Olamide began, ended as well as how they are both ready to co-parent.

Our source revealed that the MTV Shuga actress had entered into a romantic relationship with Olamide with the belief that he was single and separated from his baby mama. The affair between Maria and Olamide wasn’t planned to be short-lived.

However, the love affair began to fade away when Maria found out that the YBNL boss was still with his baby mama and long-time partner. Finding out that she was pregnant with Olamide’s baby, Maria reached out to him for mutual discussion and agreement.

After discussing with Olamide, Okanrende resigned her appointment with Beat FM and moved to London. This move, her friend said, wasn’t solely her decision. “Her parents took her to London because they thought that was the best.”

Unknown to many, Maria had to battle to save her life and that of her pregnancy after relocating to London, the UK in 2019.