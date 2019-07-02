Olamide has welcomed a second child with his partner, Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman in the United States of America.

The music star announced the arrival of his bundle of joy via his Instagram page on Tuesday July 2, 2019 with a photo of himself carrying the baby. He went on to caption the photo with a quote which revealed the name of the baby.

"July the 1st ⚔️ Tunrepin Myles Adedeji 🖤," he wrote.

It would be recalled that Olamide proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his son, Adebukumi back in 2018.

Olamide reportedly engages longtime girlfriend

Back in 2018, the news of Olamide proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman broke the internet. In a photo posted by the singer on his Snapchat, he wished his longtime girlfriend and baby mama Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman, a happy birthday.

''Happy birthday Mamito you are more than amazing...to greatness," he wrote.

Then there is another post where someone put up a photo of the soon-to-be-bride with the caption "My senior wife...we have a wedding to plan," and another caption "Olamide proposed to ADE......yaaaaay."

The pair have a son together, Maximilian Boluwatife who was born in 2015. Olamide and his baby mama Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman have been together circa 2011.