Nollywood producer Ikechukwu 'Andy Best' Nnadi passes away
Nigeria has lost another Nollywood gem.
The news was confirmed by the convener of the Best of Nollywood Awards (BON) Seun Oloketuyi, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Andy Best was said to have battled an undisclosed prolonged ailment, and he was confirmed dead at a private clinic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday.
His Instagram post read, "Andy best Top Nollywood producer and Marketer is dead. He died in an Owerri hospital today."
Andy Best was known for the production of Nollywood movies like, My sweet sister, Pretty Angels, Queen of my heart, Rain Makers, amongst many other films.
