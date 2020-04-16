One of Nollywood's veterans, Rita Edochie says she won't be celebrating her birthday this year because of the impact of coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Nigeria.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Rita Edochie says she won't be celebrating her birthday this year because of the impact of coronavirus. [Instagram/RitaEdochie]

According to her, instead of celebrating her birthday today, she would down on her knees, beg God for forgiveness and healing for everyone who has been inflicted with the illness.

"My GREAT people in the WORLD, today 16th April is my birthday but I will not celebrate it because it is only when you are happy you remember to celebrate. I WILL BE ON MY KNEES PRAYING TO GOD ALMIGHTY FOR FORGIVENESS," she wrote.

Rita Edochie [Instagram/RitaEdochie]

"I BEG OF HIM TO HEAL OUR LAND. THERE IS SO MUCH AGONY IN EVERY HOME. FORGIVE US LORD IN EVERY WAY WE HAVE SINNED AGAINST YOU PLEASE OH LORD. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

As at the time of this publication, Nigeria has 407 confirmed cases of the virus with 12 deaths.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, 128 have been discharged.