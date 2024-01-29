'No gree for anybody' doesn’t mean you should fight people - Yul Edochie

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, January 29, 2024, Edochie advised his followers against misinterpreting the phrase as an encouragement for physical confrontations. Instead, he emphasised its essence as a motivational slogan, encouraging individuals to stand firm against intimidation.

In his post, he outlined the positive interpretation of "No gree for anybody," emphasising the need to resist negativity, hatred, and jealousy. He encouraged his audience to focus on positives, and continue working hard despite challenges.

His post read, "No gree for anybody doesn’t mean you should go about fighting people everywhere. No gree for anybody means: Don’t let the devil defeat you. Don’t let anybody intimidate you no matter your status. Never feel inferior to anybody. Never give up, keep working hard. Don’t let hate & jealousy take over your heart, fill it with love. Don’t let anybody tell you how to live your life. No room for negativity, positive vibes only."

The slang gained popularity in December 2023 and has become a viral motto in 2024, symbolising self-reliance and resilience in the face of difficulties. Following it's adoption, on January 11, 2024, the Nigerian Police issued a stern warning on it's use, stating that it's use among the youth could lead to crises.