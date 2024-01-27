Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the slang which means: “Do not let anyone bully or cheat you’’, sprang up in December 2023.

The slogan has been going viral since the start of 2024 as a motto for self-reliance and resilience in the face of difficulties.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Police Force recently warned against using the slogan mostly embraced by the youth.

At a press conference in Abuja, the spokesman for the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “We have been informed by intelligence that this slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may likely cause problems across the country.”

In interviews with NAN, some citizens said that the slang was an expression of determination and doggedness while others described it as a call to fight for one’s rights and reject oppression.

Mr Uchenna Enyinnaya, a 22-year-old science laboratory technology student at the University of Port Harcourt, said that the slogan implied that Nigerians should have the mindset to conquer all challenges.

He said that Nigerians were going through a tough situation and should make up their minds to survive.

“Even if it is to up your game to get money for a better life, do it. Don’t agree for poverty, just don’t agree,” he said.

Prince John Anyanwu, a 19-year-old up-and-coming musician, said that the slogan was a call to reject oppression of all sorts.

Mr John Adedipe, a 26-year-old online reporter at the Nigerian News Resources, said, “There is nothing bad in the slang. Nigerians must refuse to be oppressed.”

For Miss Promise Amajiaku, a 22-year-old hairdresser at Ago Palace, Lagos, “No Gree for Anybody’’ is a call for citizens not to accept all situations.

“Fight for your rights, do what you have to do, don’t allow anyone to ride on you,” she said.

Miss Chidinma Kalu, a 23-year-old digital creator at Clarthonia Talk Show, described the slogan meant that everyone should strive to survive anyhow.

“Everyone wants to survive.

“People do anything to survive. At this point, don’t let anyone take advantage of you to survive, and don’t let anyone hurt you to survive,” she said.

However, Ebuka Okonma, a 25-year-old artisan, advised that the slogan should be applied positively.

“If I am in a position to get help from a person, I will agree to what the person says or does, I cannot disagree,” he said.

Favour Awoyomi, a 30-year-old businessman in Abuja, expressed worry that some Nigerians might be misapplying the slang.

“ I just feel that people are misusing it.

“To me, it actually means I must get what I want or die trying, and it can be wrongly used,” he said.

Jude Okeleke, a 68-year-old retired civil servant, said that the slang implied, “Wherever you find yourself, no matter the situation, learn not to agree to be subdued.

“It will motivate people to seek more in life and reject nonsense.”

Mr Precious Omokhuale, a 23-year-old content creator, said that the slang implied aggression and should be applied with caution.

“It may affect your relationships, love life, etc.,” he said.

Divine Okojie, a 20-year-old undergraduate at the Yaba College of Technology, said, “I think this slang can put some people in trouble.

“We should be careful,” he said.