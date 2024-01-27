ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

News Agency Of Nigeria

He appealed to Nigerians, especially the youth to use the slang with caution.

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang [Channels Television]
Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang [Channels Television]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the slang which means: “Do not let anyone bully or cheat you’’, sprang up in December 2023.

The slogan has been going viral since the start of 2024 as a motto for self-reliance and resilience in the face of difficulties.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Police Force recently warned against using the slogan mostly embraced by the youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference in Abuja, the spokesman for the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “We have been informed by intelligence that this slogan is coming from a revolutionary sector that may likely cause problems across the country.”

In interviews with NAN, some citizens said that the slang was an expression of determination and doggedness while others described it as a call to fight for one’s rights and reject oppression.

Mr Uchenna Enyinnaya, a 22-year-old science laboratory technology student at the University of Port Harcourt, said that the slogan implied that Nigerians should have the mindset to conquer all challenges.

He said that Nigerians were going through a tough situation and should make up their minds to survive.

“Even if it is to up your game to get money for a better life, do it. Don’t agree for poverty, just don’t agree,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince John Anyanwu, a 19-year-old up-and-coming musician, said that the slogan was a call to reject oppression of all sorts.

Mr John Adedipe, a 26-year-old online reporter at the Nigerian News Resources, said, “There is nothing bad in the slang. Nigerians must refuse to be oppressed.”

For Miss Promise Amajiaku, a 22-year-old hairdresser at Ago Palace, Lagos, “No Gree for Anybody’’ is a call for citizens not to accept all situations.

“Fight for your rights, do what you have to do, don’t allow anyone to ride on you,” she said.

Miss Chidinma Kalu, a 23-year-old digital creator at Clarthonia Talk Show, described the slogan meant that everyone should strive to survive anyhow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone wants to survive.

“People do anything to survive. At this point, don’t let anyone take advantage of you to survive, and don’t let anyone hurt you to survive,” she said.

However, Ebuka Okonma, a 25-year-old artisan, advised that the slogan should be applied positively.

“If I am in a position to get help from a person, I will agree to what the person says or does, I cannot disagree,” he said.

Favour Awoyomi, a 30-year-old businessman in Abuja, expressed worry that some Nigerians might be misapplying the slang.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ I just feel that people are misusing it.

“To me, it actually means I must get what I want or die trying, and it can be wrongly used,” he said.

Jude Okeleke, a 68-year-old retired civil servant, said that the slang implied, “Wherever you find yourself, no matter the situation, learn not to agree to be subdued.

“It will motivate people to seek more in life and reject nonsense.”

Mr Precious Omokhuale, a 23-year-old content creator, said that the slang implied aggression and should be applied with caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It may affect your relationships, love life, etc.,” he said.

Divine Okojie, a 20-year-old undergraduate at the Yaba College of Technology, said, “I think this slang can put some people in trouble.

“We should be careful,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians, especially the youth to use the slang with caution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

Your APC invitation comes through wrong channel - Kano gov replies Ganduje

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

NCAA suspends airline over Ibadan private jet accident

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message