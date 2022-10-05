RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-Hop sensation Mohbad has posted clips of alleged assault he suffered at the hands of the Marlian Crew after he requested to change his manager.

Mohbad, Naira Marley
Mohbad, Naira Marley

Details: Mohbad shared very sad clips of his bloodied body which he claimed were a result of the assault he suffered at the hands of the Marlian crew after he requested to change his manager who happens to be a member of the Marlian family.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, 5th October 2022, Mohbad took to his Twitter page to share the clips of his bloodied body with the caption "Just because I want to change my manager who is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House".

"I'm not high," Mohbad cries out: There have been some concerns about Mohbad's use of drugs and previous misunderstandings between himself and the Marlian Crew to which he was signed have been blamed on his alleged propensity for high drug usage.

Readers will remember that Mohbad was arrested by the NDLEA for drug possession and a clip of him and members of the Marlian group smoking on the street was posted online.

In an attempt to ensure that the latest issues aren't blamed on drugs Mohbad tweeted "I’m not high oo cos that what Dey always say just to die down everything" with another clip of his bruised body.

"Please help me. I'm dying inside": Mohbad further shared a clip of a skirmish between him and a member of the Marlian crew as he calls for help.

"World pls help me oo I’m dying inside," Mohbad tweeted in a post that has drawn sympathy as well as anger from fans over the senselessness of the assault on Mohbad and bewilderment that it had to degenerate into this.

Mohbad heads to hospital after assault: Mohbad has revealed by his Twitter account that he was at the hospital for a CT Scan for head impact and chest X-ray as a result of the assault.

He also used the opportunity to reinstate the public that he was clear mind and not inebriated when he went for the meeting at the Marlian House.

Background: According to news emerging from different corners of both camps, Mohbad has been trying to free himself from his contract at Marlian record and this didn't sit well with the record label.

According to reports, the effort to walk away from his contract has to bad blood between Mohbad and Marlian record with the latest assault on the former being a result of the existing issues.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade in top 30 of UK Official Singles Chart Top 100

Burna Boy, Rema, and Oxlade in top 30 of UK Official Singles Chart Top 100

Why I used to take my friends and family to concerts, Ayra Starr reveals

Why I used to take my friends and family to concerts, Ayra Starr reveals

Soso Soberekon demands apology and 500 million naira in damages from Harrysong for defamation

Soso Soberekon demands apology and 500 million naira in damages from Harrysong for defamation

Comedian, Mr Jollof drags singer Zinoleesky over 5M debt

Comedian, Mr Jollof drags singer Zinoleesky over 5M debt

Burna Boy and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

'It doesn't get easier', Toke Makinwa reveals as she remembers her late sister one year after her demise

'It doesn't get easier', Toke Makinwa reveals as she remembers her late sister one year after her demise

BBNaija 7: I stayed till the finals - Adekunle shades Sheggz

BBNaija 7: I stayed till the finals - Adekunle shades Sheggz

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Asa, Tempoe, Joeboy

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Burna Boy, 2Baba, Teni

Burna Boy, 2Baba, and Teni set to be conferred National Awards by President Buhari

Asake announces third 02 date

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show