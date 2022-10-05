Mohbad alleges that he was beaten in Naira Marley's Marlian Record House

On Wednesday, 5th October 2022, Mohbad took to his Twitter page to share the clips of his bloodied body with the caption "Just because I want to change my manager who is their brother, see what they did to me at Marlian House".

"I'm not high," Mohbad cries out: There have been some concerns about Mohbad's use of drugs and previous misunderstandings between himself and the Marlian Crew to which he was signed have been blamed on his alleged propensity for high drug usage.

Readers will remember that Mohbad was arrested by the NDLEA for drug possession and a clip of him and members of the Marlian group smoking on the street was posted online.

In an attempt to ensure that the latest issues aren't blamed on drugs Mohbad tweeted "I’m not high oo cos that what Dey always say just to die down everything" with another clip of his bruised body.

"Please help me. I'm dying inside": Mohbad further shared a clip of a skirmish between him and a member of the Marlian crew as he calls for help.

"World pls help me oo I’m dying inside," Mohbad tweeted in a post that has drawn sympathy as well as anger from fans over the senselessness of the assault on Mohbad and bewilderment that it had to degenerate into this.

Mohbad heads to hospital after assault: Mohbad has revealed by his Twitter account that he was at the hospital for a CT Scan for head impact and chest X-ray as a result of the assault.

He also used the opportunity to reinstate the public that he was clear mind and not inebriated when he went for the meeting at the Marlian House.

Background: According to news emerging from different corners of both camps, Mohbad has been trying to free himself from his contract at Marlian record and this didn't sit well with the record label.