Bella Shmurda reveals that Mohbad was suicidal over label issues

According to Bella, Mohbad attempted to jump out of the window of his house before he was spotted by his girlfriend whose timely intervention prevented the suicide attempt.

The issues between Mohbad and Marlian Records was one of the major news of last year in the music industry. The news involved accusations of physical assault, drug abuse, non-remittance of royalties, and ultimately termination of his contract.

Mohbad vs Marlian Record: During the disagreement that unfolded between Naira Marley's Marlian Records and signee Mohbad, Pulse reported how Mohbad accused the label of physically assaulting him over his desire for a managerial change.

Naira Marley in turn accused Mohbad of always being intoxicated which accounted for his erratic behaviour. A claim Mohbad vehemently denied and described as an attempt to conceal the truth.