Bella Shmurda reveals that Mohbad was suicidal over label issues

Details: In the interview, Bella Shmurda who has been friends with Mohbad since he was a student back at Lagos state University revealed that Mohbad contemplated suicide while he battled with Marlian Records over his contract issues.
In a new interview, Nigerian artist Bella Shmurda revealed that his friend Mohbad was suicidal over his contract issues with record label Marlian Records.
According to Bella, Mohbad attempted to jump out of the window of his house before he was spotted by his girlfriend whose timely intervention prevented the suicide attempt.
The issues between Mohbad and Marlian Records was one of the major news of last year in the music industry. The news involved accusations of physical assault, drug abuse, non-remittance of royalties, and ultimately termination of his contract.
Mohbad vs Marlian Record: During the disagreement that unfolded between Naira Marley's Marlian Records and signee Mohbad, Pulse reported how Mohbad accused the label of physically assaulting him over his desire for a managerial change.
Naira Marley in turn accused Mohbad of always being intoxicated which accounted for his erratic behaviour. A claim Mohbad vehemently denied and described as an attempt to conceal the truth.
Mohbad would consequently have his lawyers terminate his contract with Marlian Records over the physical assault and the non-payment of royalties.
