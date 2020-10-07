Nigerian rapper, Olawale Hassan also known as Goldie 1 has been sentenced to jail in the United Kingdom for raping a woman.

According to BirminghamMail, made advances to the woman at a venue in Southend in February 2017.

The 34-year-old said he would get her home safely but instead drove her to a car park where he overpowered her and ignored her requests for him to stop.

Olawale Hassan was sentenced to 10 years in prison [Birminghammail]

Hassan was found guilty at Basildon Crown Court of three counts of rape and one of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was sentenced to jail on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, for 10 years and two months.