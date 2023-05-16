Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men
As usual, the OAP has been knocked for this view.
Recommended articles
According to him, many of these self-proclaimed "independent ladies" are actually mistresses of married men who financially support their extravagant lifestyles.
Nedu expressed his views on the matter during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast, a show he co-hosts.
He said, "Forget all this one that ladies are saying, 'I'm independent'. My aunty, for you to open that shop, you collected money from five different men. And you are calling yourself independent. You are not."You should not be in that category. There are hard working ladies who toil and hustle for contracts. And when people want to disturb them, 'You'll have to sleep with me.' They walk out of the office."
Nedu's podcast has a history of seemingly making women the subject of its discussions. Something he and the podcast have been heavily criticised for. However, despite the controversy trailing him, Nedu continues to enjoy a large following and remains one of Nigeria's most popular comedians and media personalities.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng