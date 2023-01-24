ADVERTISEMENT
OAP Nedu says women go for BBNaija to find customers for sex

Babatunde Lawal

The OAP's criticism of female reality stars is nothing new.

On Air personality Nedu [Instagram/NeduWazobia]
On Air personality Nedu [Instagram/NeduWazobia]

Popular on-air personality Nedu has sparked mixed reactions once again after sharing his thoughts on why he believes many ladies go for the reality show, Big Brother Naija.

He shared this in an interview with Big Brother Naija's 'Level Up' housemate, Doyin, on his podcast, 'The Honest Bunch.'

The OAP revealed that many of the ladies go to BBNaija to seek quick fame.

Further buttressing his point, he claimed that the reality show has a way of tossing someone into the limelight, but with no substance to maintain it.

He also shared that many of the ladies are on the show to look for "customers," who will give them money for sex.

He said, "The reason why many go to BBN is because they are hungry. Do you know what Big Brother does for you, it takes you from here and shoot you up but there is no substance to hold you unto. It's only sex many of them have to offer, they intentionally go there just to get customers."

In response, Doyin maintained that it's just normal human nature to seek greener pastures and that a "customer" can turn into a husband.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse.
