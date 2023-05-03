Mr Macaroni in tears as Lateef Adedimeji, Kiekie, others surprise him before 30th birthday

The celebration, held before his 30th birthday, which is today, May 3, 2023, was attended by his parents, friends, and other notable celebrities in the industry, including Lasisi, Kiekie, Lateef Adedimeji, and Broda Shaggi.

In a video that was shared on social media, the comedian was led into a hall where the party was being held, and he was visibly moved by the sight of so many people gathered to celebrate with him. Overwhelmed with emotion, he burst into tears and went around hugging those who attended.

After the party, Mr. Macaroni expressed gratitude to his fans and loved ones on social media, sharing videos from the surprise party.

"My family and friends arranged a surprise birthday party for me yesterday!!! I just dey cry like baby… they got meeee!!! I didn’t see it coming. Because tomorrow is actually my birthday. It was tooo emotional for me .

I knew nothing about the birthday party. Please don’t vex for me if you were not invited KieKie just said we were going out and next thing, I was at my own party I go do another party later invite everybody by myself I love uuuuuuu," he wrote on Twitter.