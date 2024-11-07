RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

More outrage as Davido congratulates Donald Trump, commends Kamala Harris

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He tells Kamala Harris to be proud of herself.

Davido calls Kamal Harris a solid woman [X/Davido]

After Donald J. Trump was announced the winner of the election on November 6, 2024, Davido took to X to commend Kamala Harris.

He wrote, "Congratulations 47th POTUS @realDonaldTrump but you !! @KamalaHarris SHOULD BE PROUD!! YOU DID THAT ! A SOLID WOMAN."

Trump, the Republican candidate, secured a landslide win against the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate. Harris amassed 67,957,895 votes while Trump had 72,641,564 votes, securing his win.

Just as the day before, Davido's post was met with outrage by some of his fans and other X users who called him out for voting in the US election and not the Nigerian presidential election, which took place in 2023.

An X user wrote, "But David, you didn’t vote during our own elections."

"Lol hypocrite no go focus on your mid-sound," said another angered X user, slamming the afrobeats artiste.

"Try Dey rest guy," another comment read.

Another person appealed to the singer, saying, "Talk about Nigeria, bro."

Trump's victory sparked various reactions internationally, across social media. Harris called to congratulate him and concede him and within time, the current president, Biden, also called Trump to congratulate him and to invite the president-elect to the White House, formally kicking off the transition ahead of Inauguration Day.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

