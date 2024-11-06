Singer Davido slammed for voting in US elections and not Nigeria

As election day dawned in the US on October 5, 2024, Davido took to X to post a picture of him holding his 'I voted' sticker, happily announcing that he exercised his civil right for the first time ever.

However, his post was not well received by many Nigerians, who accused him of not being as vocal about the Nigerian presidential elections in 2023 as he is now. Outraged, scores of X users took to his comment section to call him out for reportedly not voting in Nigeria.

"This guy is a hypocrite, you’ve never voted in any presidential election in Nigeria, but now you’re seeking validation from Americans," a fan commented.

Another angry X user wrote, "You fit vote for yankee presidential candidate buh you cant vote for Nigeria presidential candidates, una just useless for this so called yeyebrity... make yankee ppl dey support u if dem don dey banta u for Twitter like that."

Because the singer said he voted for the first time, he was accused of hypocrisy by his fans and other X users.

Social media personality Daniel Regha wrote, "Davido where was this energy during this Nigerian general election? U didn't show proof of vote, didn't show support to voters, or even bother to use ur platform to call on the INEC when there were reports of electoral malpractices across the country. But u are proud to vote in the US election? This is not the achievement u think it is."

