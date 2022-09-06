Mercy Chinwo gets Toyota SUV gift from hubby on her 31st birthday

"I got the best birthday gift ever🤣🤣🤣💃💃 Ya'all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me😭😭😭 tell him I sent you🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️ Thank you SWEET I love you❤😍❤," she captioned the photos.

Chinwo and her hubby, Blessed's wedding took place in August 2022.

A grand reception was later held at an event centre in the city.

Guests were treated to sumptuous meals and beautiful music from a live band and in-house DJ.

Prior to that, the couple had their traditional wedding ceremony.

Among those who attended the traditional wedding ceremony were Nigerian music star Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi.⁣

The couple held their introduction ceremony in July.⁣

It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.⁣

"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.⁣

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.⁣