Mercy Chinwo gets Toyota SUV gift from hubby on her 31st birthday

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has been gifted with Toyota Land Cruiser Sports Utility Vehicle by her husband, Blessed.
The music star took to her Instagram page on Monday, September 5, 2022, where she shared photos of the car gift.
"I got the best birthday gift ever🤣🤣🤣💃💃 Ya'all pls help me thank my husband @theofficialblessed for me😭😭😭 tell him I sent you🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️ Thank you SWEET I love you❤😍❤," she captioned the photos.
Chinwo and her hubby, Blessed's wedding took place in August 2022.
A grand reception was later held at an event centre in the city.
Guests were treated to sumptuous meals and beautiful music from a live band and in-house DJ.
Prior to that, the couple had their traditional wedding ceremony.
Among those who attended the traditional wedding ceremony were Nigerian music star Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi.
The couple held their introduction ceremony in July.
It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.
"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.
Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.
Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.
