Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's wedding ceremony

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Blessed
The much-talked-about wedding took place in the oil-rich city of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Dressed in a beautiful flowing dress, the music star walked down the aisle to her to the admiration of the dignitaries in attendance.

The music star shed tears as she walked into the church in the company of her relative.

Blessed was dressed in a grey suit and dark shades and supported by his best man, Nigerian music star, Banky W.

A grand reception was later held at an event centre in the city.

Guests were treated to sumptuous meals and beautiful music from a live band and in-house DJ.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the couple had their traditional wedding ceremony.

Among those who attended the traditional wedding ceremony were Nigerian music star Banky W and his wife, Adesua Etomi.⁣

The couple held their introduction ceremony in July.⁣

It would be recalled that the music star got engaged in June.⁣

"I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed ❤️ The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real💃 I love you Sweet❤️," she wrote.⁣

Blessed is a pastor at the WaterBrook Church and The Upperroom. He is also an IT professional.⁣

Chinwo is a Nigerian gospel musician, singer and songwriter.⁣

She won the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012.⁣

Chinwo released her first single, "Testimony", in 2015, and "Igwe" a year later.⁣

She has also had a stint in acting.⁣

She landed her first film role in Yvonne Nelson's film, House of Gold where she acted as Lucia, starring alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel and Omawumi among others.⁣

Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse.

