Mercy Chinwo celebrates husband's birthday, calls him special gift from God

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud wife expressed admiration for her spouse, lauding him for his unmatched character and integrity.

In her heartfelt message, Chinwo described her husband as a special gift from God, emphasising how blessed and honored she feels to share her life with him.

Accompanied by powerful prayers, the renowned gospel singer expressed her deep love and appreciation for him.

"Happy birthday to you, Sweet. You are my blessing and a special gift from God. Your character and integrity are unmatched. I am grateful and privileged to walk this journey with you. May your life always radiate God's glory. May Abba shower His blessings, protection, and favour upon you daily. I love my gee gee gee," she wrote.

The joyous occasion follows the unforgettable birthday surprise from the previous year, when Pastor Blessed went all out in honouring his wife on her special day.

In September 2022, he surprised his wife with a brand-new SUV. Overjoyed by the gesture, Chinwo took to Instagram to express her excitement and publicly acknowledge her husband's thoughtfulness.

The gospel sensation encouraged her fans to join her in extending their gratitude, saying, "I received the best birthday gift ever. Please help me thank my husband, @theofficialblessed, on my behalf. Let him know I sent you. Thank you, Sweet. I love you."

