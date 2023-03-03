5 beautiful Nigerian Celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

From custom-made designer wedding dresses to the best of venues, celebrities have access to the best services available, ensuring that their big day is nothing short of glamorous.

Here are the five most beautiful celebrity weddings that would leave you in awe of their extravagance and elegance:

ADVERTISEMENT

1) Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington

ece-auto-gen

In November 2017, Banky W and Adesua tied the knot in a spectacular wedding ceremony that lived up to its high expectations. It was the most anticipated and talked-about union of the year.

Adesua stunned in four different outfits for her traditional wedding, each transforming her into a beautiful Yoruba and Edo bride. Banky W also looked dapper in his custom-made agbada as they exchanged their vows.

ADVERTISEMENT

For their white wedding, they had a destination wedding in Cape Town, South Africa. The ceremony was filled with love and was a perfect representation of the couple's joyous union.

2) Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Herman Ackah

Pulse Nigeria

Kemi Adetiba, a Nollywood movie director and filmmaker, got engaged to music executive and CEO of Soltracka Productions, Oscar Heman-Ackah in January 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lovebirds officially tied the knot on April 22nd of the same year in a glamorous wedding ceremony.

The ‘King of Boys’ put together the ‘Wedding Party’ of the year with three grand ceremonies tagged #undeniablyyours2022. The first was an elegant civil affair, followed by an epic traditional wedding-themed "Celebrating Culture: Flamboyantly Nigerian/Ghanaian" on Lagos Island.

Top celebrities such as Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Ini-Dima Okojie, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Shaffy Bello, and Sola Sobowale came looking their best in celebration of love’s union.

Kemi looked stunning in her first outfit—a dark green traditional attire and an unconventional ‘gele’ that everyone couldn’t stop talking about. For her second outfit, she paid homage to her mother’s heritage with a traditional Efik bride attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemi was a vision of beauty in a last look for the after-party, which was a gorgeous kente piece, honoring her husband’s Ghanaian roots. With the first two out of the way, all that’s left is the white wedding. We can’t wait to see what she does next.

3) Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

Pulse Nigeria

Rita Dominic, a veteran Nollywood actress, and media entrepreneur Fidelis Anosike had their traditional wedding ceremony in the bride's hometown of Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, in April 2022. It was a grand affair that got social media buzzing with beautiful looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later that year, they had their white wedding in a 900-year-old abbey in Yorkshire, England. It had everything you need for a fairytale wedding, from beautiful vintage cars to three gorgeous designer dresses for the bride.

The wedding was graced by renowned celebrities in the Nollywood industry, adding to the glitz and glamour of the ceremony.

4) Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian actress Ini recently got married to the love of her life in a star-studded wedding. Abasi, her husband, proposed after two years of courtship, and the couple officially announced their engagement on social media in 2021.

In 2022, they legally tied the knot on a big occasion, which they tagged #achocolatelovestory due to the back story behind how they first met on Instagram.

The traditional wedding took place at Harbour Point, a luxurious event center located in the affluent parts of Lagos, on Victoria Island. The white wedding was equally exquisite, with some of the biggest names in Nigeria, as well as friends and well-wishers, in attendance.

It was a beautiful celebration of love that showcased the couple's happiness and commitment to each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

5) Mercy Chinwo and Blessed Uzochikwa

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed's wedding was a beautiful event that took place on August 13th, 2022. The wedding, which was highly talked about, was nothing short of gorgeous. Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony.