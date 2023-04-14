Award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo dazzles on new EP 'Elevated'

The EP released on April, 14 is an intense rendition of the artist's version of hope, faith, and unwavering love in God.

Minister Mercy’s 'Elevated EP' is a body of work that has something for everyone. From songs that inspire, uplift and encourage listeners, Mercy Chinwo's impressive vocal range and songwriting skills tell their own stories — with the right dose of emotions laced throughout the body of work.

Last month, Mercy Chinwo released the EP's lead single 'Confidence' along with accompanying visuals of the must-listen EP. Produced by renowned producers, Israel Dammy and Skerz, with songs written by Minister Mercy herself, she says:

"This project is very special to me as it represents a new chapter in my music career. These songs are a reflection of my faith and my journey, and I hope they not only inspire and uplift anyone who listens but that the songs on this EP will draw them closer to God. I hope you enjoy listening to this EP as much as I enjoyed making it".

The release of 'Elevated' follows Mercy's successful 2023 where she performed to sold-out crowds across Africa and beyond, establishing herself as one of the most talented and beloved gospel artists in this genre who is set to reach an even wider audience and solidifying her place as one of the leading voices in gospel music.

The 'Elevated' EP is a candid mirror that reflects her sound style and vocal influences, from soulful and energetic tracks like 'Confidence' and 'Wonders' to more introspective and contemplative songs like 'Imela' and 'Hollow.'