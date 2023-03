Known for her popular hit song 'Excess love', among other incredible hits, Mercy Chinwo is billed to minister at the widely-anticipated concert dubbed “Grand Concert Excess Love” — which aims to create an opportunity for all to come together as a body of Christ to celebrate the goodness of God and His excess love.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the stage with a star-studded lineup of gospel ministers and gospel music artists from other African countries, the 2-day concert promises to be a night of high-energy praise, worship, and diverse expressions of God with something for everyone — young, old, friends, and family.

With a career spanning over 8 years, Mercy who is well known for her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics gushes: “I am excited to be a part of this event and I'm looking forward to an evening of worship, celebration, and connection with the audience. Join me at the stadium as we usher the Lord into our midst. See you all there”.