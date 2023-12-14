Meghan Thee Stallion goes off on ex boyfriend Pardi over cheating claims

During Meghan's recent Instagram live session, she addressed Pardi's claims, accusing him of lying.

"If it wasn't you, why are you answering? why are you tryna make that shoe fit Cinderella? Y'all know how many Ni**as y'all say I f**k with. If it wasn't you 'getting your d**k sucked in the same place I was sleeping in', then why the hell are you dissing me? If you say I wasn't talking to you, then I wasn't talking to you. You just wanted to find a reason to bash me, it all just seems so strategic. If I'm not talking about you, why are you talking about me?" Meghan said.

This comes after she released her newest song Cobra which trended because of a particular line that says, "Pulled up caught him cheating, getting his d**k sucked in the same place I'm sleeping." The line gained traction, causing social media users to speculate that she was talking about Pardi. As a result of this, social media users took to his Instagram comment sections, accusing him of being a cheater.

Following this, Pardi responded by releasing a diss track aimed at Meghan. Then more recently, he addressed the infamous line in an interview stating that the line really hurt his feelings.

"I'm not going to lie, I was absolutely hurt. I know you knew what it would do to me. I didn't think this person would choose to use me to sell a record and get clicks. Did I cheat? Yes, but did I cheat first? absolutely not," he said.