Megan Thee Stallion went fishing and we think all she caught was our attention.

The rapper took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 23, 2020, where she shared a series of steamy photos that has everyone talking.

Well, we guess her caption for the racy photos said it all.

The rapper made the headlines a few weeks ago after it was reported that she sustained injuries following a gunshot incident.

The music star later called out rapper, Tory Lanez as the person behind the trigger.

Tory Lanez is reported to have shot Megan Thee Stallion while she was trying to leave his car [Instagram/ToryLanez] [Instagram/TheeStallion]

In July there were reports that she was allegedly shot by Lanez a story she later confirmed.

PageSix reported that the rapper fired the gunshots during an altercation with Meghan in his car.