Megan Thee Stallion went fishing and we think all she caught was our attention.
The rapper took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 23, 2020, where she shared a series of steamy photos that has everyone talking.
Well, we guess her caption for the racy photos said it all.
The rapper made the headlines a few weeks ago after it was reported that she sustained injuries following a gunshot incident.
The music star later called out rapper, Tory Lanez as the person behind the trigger.
In July there were reports that she was allegedly shot by Lanez a story she later confirmed.
PageSix reported that the rapper fired the gunshots during an altercation with Meghan in his car.