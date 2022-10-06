RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meet Clementina, Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his debut album

Dorcas Agambila

Black Sherif has taken the global stage with his debut album The Villain I Never Was, which is out today October 6, 2022.

Black Sherif and Clementina Konadu

The album, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ discusses Black Sherif’s trials and tribulations.

One of the songs on the 14-track album which has gained massive attention on the internet is “Oh Paradise”.

The twelfth track on Black Sherif’s ‘The Villian I Was' album titled, ‘Oh Paradise’, captures a painful period in the musician’s past where death laid its icy hands on his lover.

Five years after losing his unforgettable love, Black Sherif pours out his heart in the emotional tune which highlights ‘sad Blacko’ telling a story of how his late girlfriend left without a goodbye.

He also detailed how her departure has since left him broken.

But in the quest to quench the curiosity of fans who have wondered who this particular lady was, pictures of the late Clementina Konadu, a former student of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School believed to be Black Sherif’s former girlfriend, have been splashed on the internet.

Obituary pictures of the lady-in-question, who was then a 17-year-old 'school girl’ as well as some photos of her, captured in a uniform are making rounds on social media.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2017, it was reported that two first-year students of the Kumasi Academy SHS died following an outbreak of swine flu.

Clementina was part of the two students who lost her life at the KNUST hospital after the incident.

