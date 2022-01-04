RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maralee Nichols reacts to Tristan Thompson's paternity results

Thompson had earlier admitted to being the father of Nichols' child.

Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]
American basketballer Tristan Thompson's new baby mama, Maralee Nichols, has reacted to his recent post about the paternity of their child.

In a statement released by the former personal trainer's publicist to PageSix, “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby."

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," part of the statement read.

www.instagram.com

It would be recalled that Thompson had earlier stated in a post shared via his Instagram Stories that he was the father of Nichols' child.

He went on to apologise to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote.

NBA star Tristan Thompson [Instagram/TristanThompson]
Thompson's new post came weeks after he has slammed Nichols for trying to game fame with the whole situation.

Thompson also accused the trainer of alerting the media about their relationship and the pregnancy.

While clearing the air about their relationship, Nichols debunked the reports that she filed for child support before the child was born.

