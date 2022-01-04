Maralee Nichols reacts to Tristan Thompson’s paternity results

In a statement released by the former personal trainer's publicist to PageSix, “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby."

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," part of the statement read.

It would be recalled that Thompson had earlier stated in a post shared via his Instagram Stories that he was the father of Nichols' child.

He went on to apologise to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Khloe Kardashian.

"Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote.

Thompson's new post came weeks after he has slammed Nichols for trying to game fame with the whole situation.

Thompson also accused the trainer of alerting the media about their relationship and the pregnancy.