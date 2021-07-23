RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lizzy Anjorin's husband gifts her a Mercedes Benz worth N120M

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Anjorin owns one of the most intimidating garages in Nollywood.

Lizzy Anjorin and hubby, Lateef Lawal [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin is now a proud owner of an exotic Mercedes Benz SUV.

Recommended articles

The new mum revealed via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 22, 2021, that her husband spoiled her with the car gift.

"Is this all unromantic Ibadan man can give me? A whole me faa. Anyway congratulations to me, thanks boo. The next one will be ibefa," she captioned a photo of the new car.

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin shows off new Mercedes Benz worth N120M
Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin shows off new Mercedes Benz worth N120M Pulse Nigeria

Congratulations to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Anjorin's Mercedes Benz is a 2021 GLE63 AMG. According to a source close to the movie star, the GLE63 cost N120M.

The couple welcomed their baby in May 2021.

Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July. [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal]
Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July. [Instagram/LizzyAnjorinOriginal] Pulse Nigeria

They have spent the last few months globetrotting with their baby.

Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LPee's new single 'Shamaya' is a sizzling love song, you should listen to it

Akuchi returns with more zeal on new single, 'Whyne'

Lizzy Anjorin's husband gifts her a Mercedes Benz worth N120M

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro cries for help amid murder threats over new movie

Comedian Michael Blackson proposes to girlfriend during radio show

Watch Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Debo Macaroni in 'Lugard' trailer

Michaela Coel joins 'Wakanda Forever' cast

Video vixen Bolanle's estranged husband admits assaulting her, claims she started it

'Nkoyo' series producers confirm new release date