Lizzy Anjorin's husband gifts her a Mercedes Benz worth N120M

The new mum revealed via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 22, 2021, that her husband spoiled her with the car gift.

"Is this all unromantic Ibadan man can give me? A whole me faa. Anyway congratulations to me, thanks boo. The next one will be ibefa," she captioned a photo of the new car.

Congratulations to the movie star from all of us at Pulse.

Anjorin's Mercedes Benz is a 2021 GLE63 AMG. According to a source close to the movie star, the GLE63 cost N120M.

The couple welcomed their baby in May 2021.

They have spent the last few months globetrotting with their baby.