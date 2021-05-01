Actress Lizzy Anjorin welcomes baby with hubby
Anjorin and Lawal got married in 2020.
The movie star announced the good news via her Instagram page on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
"Oba Aresan Makun has done it again. He judge based on heart not by how you are jugde by human. Oba Peganmire has ended my shame completely," she wrote.
"Join us celebrate Allah's favour he has blessed us yet again. It ended in praise. Alhamdulillah. DATE:1/5/2021 LOCATION: MIAMI FLORIDA USA."
Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.
Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.
