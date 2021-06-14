Actress Lizzy Anjorin and hubby to dedicate baby in 10 cities in the United States of America
The movie star also plans to tour Ireland, Italy and some other countries with her baby.
The movie star and her husband, Lateef Lawal released the invitation card for their baby's US dedication parties to take place on 10 different days in 10 different states in the US.
Some of the cities include Dallas, Atlanta, Indiana, New York and Maryland.
In the invitation card, the couple also plans to hold the dedication of their child in Nigeria, the UK, Dublin, Canada and Italy.
The couple welcomed their baby in May 2021.
Anjorin and her hubby, Lawal tied the knot back in July 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.
