Comedian, Klint Da Drunk is presently thanking his lucky stars after surviving a car accident in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The comedian shared on his Instagram page on Friday, August 16, 2019 details of what really transpired. According to him, he chartered a Golf car to get to location in the Northern part of the country. Things took a different turn when it started raining and the road became slippery and a truck ran into his car.

''Please, help me in praising God Almighty for delivering us from the Jaws of death. Along Bauchi-Jos express road, we were involved in a terrible car crash. We boarded a golf 2 on charter as it was the only means to move. The driver was careful enough so I had no issues with him but then, out of the blues, a truck jumped right in front of us. The road was wet as it had been drizzling.

"The driver tried all he could to stop the car but the slippery road just made it look like he did nothing all I was shouting was "JESUS! JESUS!! JESUS!!!" and with a speed of about 100km/H or thereabout, we rammed right into the back of this truck. God is so merciful and wonderful, we got off with very minor injuries. How the tail of the truck was stopped from causing major damage on us is just God's doing. God, I thank you for life, I thank You for Your Mercies, I thank You for Your Grace and for your love on sinners like us. May your name be glorified forever in Jesus Mighty Name!!! Amen!!! #mylordliveth #klintdadrunk #thankyoulord," he said.

Klint Da Drunk from all indications is doing well as he revealed that he and the other passengers sustained minor injuries. The last time a comedian was involved in a car crash was back in March 2019, when MC Shakara survived one.

MC Shakara reportedly involved in car accident

In a post shared by blogger, Instablog9ja on Monday, March 25, 2019, the accident occurred around 3 a.m this morning, in Lagos. According to an eyewitness, the car somersaulted several times almost claiming the life of the comedian.

In the photos shared on the blog, MC Shakara is seen sitting beside the wrecked car that almost took his life, unscathed. It is not clear if the comedian has visited a hospital or is in good shape but we promise to keep you posted as the story develops.