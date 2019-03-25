In a post shared by blogger, Instablog9ja on Monday, March 25, 2019, the accident occurred around 3 a.m this morning, in Lagos. According to an eyewitness, the car somersaulted several times almost claiming the life of the comedian.

In the photos shared on the blog, MC Shakara is seen sitting beside the wrecked car that almost took his life, unscathed. It is not clear if the comedian has visited a hospital or is in good shape but we promise to keep you posted as the story develops.

The number of celebrities getting involved in accidents over the last few years have been in the increase. The last celebrity accident we recorded was that of TV girl, Bolanle Olukanni.

TV girl, Bolanle Olukanni survives ghastly car accident [Photo]

Bolanle Olakunni shared her near death experience after a ghastly car accident which took place a few months ago. The media personality revealed how she escaped death narrowly a few weeks ago while on a road trip. Bolanle shared a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 31, 2019, revealed in details how she came out unhurt from the ruined car.

"Upper Sunday I was in a life-threatening accident with six other people. I came out without a single scratch. Not one part of my body was affected, no injuries, no minor scratches or cuts. I came out like nothing happened. I can’t explain what it means to me to be sitting here completely whole and healthy after that accident. A few things I can guarantee is that God is a miracle worker. As the car somersaulted I remember thinking to myself how is this happening to me, why is this happening BUT I also remember feeling like I was being carried, as not one part of my body felt the effects of the car tumbling.

"When I was a child my mummy used to make me read Psalm 121 almost every day. The other day, it popped into my mind and I went to read It. I got chills as I realized this prayer and confession that I had said almost every day for years was the truth in my life. “He who keeps watch over you, neither sleeps nor slumbers. The Lord watches over you— the Lord is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The Lord will keep you from all harm— he will watch over your life; the Lord will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore .” 2019 is the year of miracles. I pray God will continue to keep us and watch us. #Thankful," she wrote.

Well just as the story goes, thankfully she got out of it unhurt without and injuries. Bolanle has got be a lucky girl though from the look of the remains of that car.