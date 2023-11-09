Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

The businesswoman let the cat out of the bag during the latest episode of The Kardashians, noting that she got the ink done in 2021 to celebrate hosting Saturday Night Live.

When discussing with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kim suggested getting matching tattoos, adding that she won't be getting one.

Appleton responded by advising her to get one in a hidden spot like her toes, which she refused, before remembering that she already had one inside her lip.

Giving the backstory, Kim said, "The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and my friends all got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands. I was like if there's not a shot, I will get a tattoo." She then comically added, " I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

Going on, she stated that she had it so well hidden that sometimes she forgets that she has the tattoo until she's flossing.

"Every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and go 'What's this black line?' Then I'll be like, 'Oh, it's my tattoo." the billionaire said.

