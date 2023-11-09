ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She finally put a 'Bumper sticker on her Bentley'... she's the Bentley.

Kim Kardashian got a tattoo inside her lip! [Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris]
Kim Kardashian got a tattoo inside her lip! [Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris]

Recommended articles

The businesswoman let the cat out of the bag during the latest episode of The Kardashians, noting that she got the ink done in 2021 to celebrate hosting Saturday Night Live.

When discussing with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kim suggested getting matching tattoos, adding that she won't be getting one.

Appleton responded by advising her to get one in a hidden spot like her toes, which she refused, before remembering that she already had one inside her lip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving the backstory, Kim said, "The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and my friends all got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands. I was like if there's not a shot, I will get a tattoo." She then comically added, " I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

Kim Kardashian got the infinity symbol tattooed on the inside of her lip [Daily Mail]
Kim Kardashian got the infinity symbol tattooed on the inside of her lip [Daily Mail] Pulse Nigeria

Going on, she stated that she had it so well hidden that sometimes she forgets that she has the tattoo until she's flossing.

"Every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and go 'What's this black line?' Then I'll be like, 'Oh, it's my tattoo." the billionaire said.

When Kim Kardashian got the tattoo done, she said it didn't hurt but her fists were comically clenched the whole time[Daily mail]
When Kim Kardashian got the tattoo done, she said it didn't hurt but her fists were comically clenched the whole time[Daily mail] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2009 in an iconic moment, when asked if she had any tattoos by popular TV host Wendy Williams, Kim said, "Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" indicating she didn't have any tattoos nor did she plan to get any. Now, she's got one.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo after vowing to never get one

Bovi condemns secondary schools that allow seniors punish juniors

Bovi condemns secondary schools that allow seniors punish juniors

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

10 times Tiwa Savage delivered unforgettable guest verses [Afrobeats Throwbacks]

OAP Dotun slams Afrobeats artists for charging Nigerians in dollars

OAP Dotun slams Afrobeats artists for charging Nigerians in dollars

You can't make money through rituals - Kanayo O Kanayo

You can't make money through rituals - Kanayo O Kanayo

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift is Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023

'BBNaija' winner Ilebaye's outfit at star-studded event causes stir

'BBNaija' winner Ilebaye's outfit at star-studded event causes stir

'Adire' rakes in ₦8 million in opening weekend

'Adire' rakes in ₦8 million in opening weekend

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

Trayc Selasi represents the diaspora with 'International local babe'

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Made and his wife got married on their third relationship anniversary [Instagram/Madekuti]

He was my school father - Made Kuti's wife Indeoye on how they met

Phyna has always been open about her abortions [Instagram/Tecnomobile]

'BBNaija' Phyna and Princess exchange insults on Twitter over abortions

Bella Shmurda does not know how to move on following Mohbad's death.

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Iyabo Ojo and her two children Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]

Iyabo Ojo alleges that Naira Marley laced her children's food with drugs