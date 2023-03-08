ADVERTISEMENT
BBTitans: 'I really miss him' - Khosi lets it all out to Justin

Babatunde Lawal

The remaining days are going to be long and lonely for Khosi...or so we think.

Yemi and Khosi [Valid Updates]

Following the shocking double evictions that hit the house on Sunday night that saw Khosi's heartthrob and others leave the house, the south African housemate has expressed her feelings about missing him.

Khosi and Yemi have been in a complicated relationship that kicked off the moment they entered the house. Despite the fact that people enjoy on-screen relationships, particularly on shows like this, the reaction to this one has been lukewarm because the relationship, according to the people, has been toxic.

But of course, Khosi doesn't know or feel that; she has presented herself as being really in love with the Internet-described Yoruba demon.

In a conversation with fellow housemate Justin yesterday, she let him know that she misses Yemi so much and that even though he got evicted recently, it feels like he left days ago.

Justin, who understands how she feels, responded, telling her that he hopes the remaining weeks just fly by.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

