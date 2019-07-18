Kevin Spacey might be having the last laugh at the moment as the criminal case levelled against him has been dismissed.

TMZ reports that documents which they have been privileged to obtain indicate that the case was dropped "due to the unavailability of the complaining witness."

It also reports that the alleged victim had earlier dropped his civil case. The prosecutors of the had commanded that the case should be dismissed.

This is coming a few weeks after the text messages exchanged between the alleged victim and his girlfriend during the groping incident with Kevin Spacey was brought before the court as evidence.

Kevin Spacey held my manhood 8 times - accuser alleges

According to TMZ, the new documents it obtained reveals some pretty disturbing details of the sexual assault victims experience with the disgraced movie star, Kevin Spacey. According to the docs, the texts are from screenshots taken by the accuser and provided to investigators.

The alleged victim texted his girlfriend Spacey, "grabbed my dick like 8 times", "pulled my zipper down", and "reached down my pants." The man ends the convo by writing, "Kevin Spacey is gay."

However, Kevin Spacey's lawyers disputed evidence insisting that the text messages don't tell the full story. Another challenge this latest evidence is facing is the fact that not all the text messages were time-stamped.