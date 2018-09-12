news

Kelly Hansome thinks the reason a number of celebrities are falling into depression is as a result of their fake lifestyles.

The music star made this known on his Instagram page on Tuesday 11, 2018 where he posted a series of post on the issue of depression and celebrities.

"Depression among celebrities is a long-term effect of not being yourself: fake lifestyle," he wrote. It didn't end there, as he continued in his next post with more reasons why celebrities are getting depressed.

"Depression among artists is becoming rampant. It's the repercussion of living a fake unsustainable life. Stay true to yourself," he concluded.

Kelly Hansome's latest message is as a result of the number of celebrities who have come out to reveal that they had gone through depression at one point or are still battling the illness. Recall about a month ago, Waje revealed in an exclusive interview with PULSE that she suffered from depression at some point in her life.

Just about a week ago, Harrysong posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page, talking about death. A few hours later, his management came out to announce that he was going through depression and was getting help.

Harrysong talks about death says 'Don't cry for me when I die'

About a week ago, Harrysong left a troubling message on his Instagram page , saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone. Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide are on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption; ''Don't cry wen I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,... I have Lived... I have Done my bit, carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.''

"I am gradually getting my feet back"- Harrysong says

Harrysong has revealed that he is getting back to his feet following his decision to get help over depression. The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 7, 2018, where he shared a photo of a therapist and himself after a section. He went on to thank fans for their support as he gets back to his feet.

"Thank you so much, guys. My session with Miss. Oyinkansola Alabi went well and I am gradually getting my feet back. Always show love and be kind to people. Depression is a silent killer, learn to unburden your mind to trusted ones. I love you all #tekero #altersoldiers #alterlovers #kingmaker," he captioned the photo.

This message was released a few hours after his record label management revealed that he would be seeking help.