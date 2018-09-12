Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kelly Hansome says fake lifestyle reason for celebrities depression

Kelly Hansome Singer says fake lifestyle makes celebrities fall into depression

Kelly Hansome has given his own reason why celebrities are falling into depression.

  • Published:
Kelly Hansome speaks on depression among celebrities play

Kelly Hansome speaks on depression among celebrities

(Instagram/KellyHansome)

Kelly Hansome thinks the reason a number of celebrities are falling into depression is as a result of their fake lifestyles.

The music star made this known on his Instagram page on Tuesday 11, 2018 where he posted a series of post on the issue of depression and celebrities.

"Depression among celebrities is a long-term effect of not being yourself: fake lifestyle," he wrote. It didn't end there, as he continued in his next post with more reasons why celebrities are getting depressed.

Kelly Hansome's reaction to celebrities falling into depression play

Kelly Hansome's reaction to celebrities falling into depression

(Instagram/KellyHansome)

 

"Depression among artists is becoming rampant. It's the repercussion of living a fake unsustainable life. Stay true to yourself," he concluded.

Kelly Hansome writes on celebrities and depression play

Kelly Hansome writes on celebrities and depression

(Instagram/KellyHansome)

 

Kelly Hansome's latest message is as a result of the number of celebrities who have come out to reveal that they had gone through depression at one point or are still battling the illness. Recall about a month ago, Waje revealed in an exclusive interview with PULSE that she suffered from depression at some point in her life.

50 defining urban Naija songs (1998-2009) play

For a brief second, Kelly Hansome looked like the next big thing

(THE NET)

 

Just about a week ago, Harrysong posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page, talking about death. A few hours later, his management came out to announce that he was going through depression and was getting help.

ALSO READ: Waje talks about how she went through depression

Harrysong talks about death says 'Don't cry for me when I die'

Harrysong play

Harrysong

(Instagram/IamHarrysong)

 

About a week ago, Harrysong left a troubling message on his Instagram page, saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone.  Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide are on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption; ''Don't cry wen I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,... I have Lived... I have Done my bit, carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.''

"I am gradually getting my feet back"- Harrysong says

Harrysong play

Harrysong

(Instagram/Iamplanum1)

 

Harrysong has revealed that he is getting back to his feet following his decision to get help over depression. The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 7, 2018, where he shared a photo of a therapist and himself after a section. He went on to thank fans for their support as he gets back to his feet.

"Thank you so much, guys. My session with Miss. Oyinkansola Alabi went well and I am gradually getting my feet back. Always show love and be kind to people. Depression is a silent killer, learn to unburden your mind to trusted ones. I love you all #tekero #altersoldiers #alterlovers #kingmaker," he captioned the photo.

This message was released a few hours after his record label management revealed that he would be seeking help.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]bullet
2 Wizkid While singer plans to build Lagos public school, babymama sends...bullet
3 Teebillz Music executive talks about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's...bullet

Related Articles

Video 2Baba - In Love and Ashes
Music Kelly Hansome – 'Open my way' ft 2baba
SARZ Producer narrates his hilarious experience with SARS
Falz Rapper is right, we should never glorify fraudsters with our music
Timeless Music 50 defining urban Naija songs (1998-2009)
Niyola Singer gives male fan a lap dance
Dammy Krane Singer’s arrest isn’t new, cybercrime fraud is a constant part of the Nigerian music industry
Music 2Baba – 'In Love And Ashes'
Runtown 5 artists who have had label issues after their debut album
Don Jazzy Kelly Hansome says Producer planned his arrest on two occasions

Celebrities

Okey Bakassi
Okey Bakassi Comedian has a message for busybodies on social media
Rapper Nas' ex-wife, Kelis, accuses him of physical abuse
Nas Rapper's ex-wife reacts to child custody battle accusations
Twitter destroys Beverly Osu for 'disrespectful' nun pictures
Beverly Osu Twitter reacts to actress' controversial nun photos
Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 15